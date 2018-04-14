OPEC oil output drops by 201,000 b/d

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The secondary sources show that the total OPEC-14 crude oil production averaged 31.96 million barrels per day (mb/d) in March, a decrease of 201,000 b/d over the previous month, OPEC said in its April Oil Market Report.

While production mainly decreased in Angola, Venezuela, Algeria and Saudi Arabia, this was partially offset by higher production in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The share of OPEC crude oil in total global production was down by 0.3 percentage points at 32.6 percent in March, compared with the previous month, said the report.