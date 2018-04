Syrian ministry: Western attack will not affect army 'in any way'

The Western attack on Syria on Saturday will not have any impact on the Syrian army’s resolve to press the fight against militants and restore control of the entire country, the Syrian foreign ministry said, Reuters reports.

“The barbaric aggression ... will not affect in any way the determination and insistence of the Syrian people and their heroic armed forces,” state news agency SANA cited an official source in the ministry as saying.