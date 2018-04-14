Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes US air strikes on Syria

2018-04-14 10:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Foreign Ministry has welcomed the US air strikes on Syria.

The attack on chemical facilities in Syria is a response to chemical weapons attack against civilians in Syria's Douma, the Foreign Ministry said in a message on April 14.

The United States launched missile strikes on Syria on Friday evening in response to a chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians. The strikes are carried out in cooperation with Britain and France.

In a briefing at the Pentagon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, along with British and French counterparts, announced that three targets in Syria were "struck and destroyed", all of which were specifically associated with Syria's chemical weapons program.