ECO transport summit due in Turkmenistan's Avaza

2018-04-14 10:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 14

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The ninth meeting of transport ministers of the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is scheduled for May 3, the Turkmen State News Agency (TDH) reported April 14.