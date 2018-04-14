Tehran strongly condemns US-led air strikes on Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran has condemned the recent air strikes by the US and its allies on Syria, warning against its consequences.

“The attack is a clear violation of the international law and regulations and it violates the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Syria,” the statement by the foreign ministry of Iran read.

The statement added that Iran is against the use of chemical weapons.

The US, UK and France struck multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The strikes, which hit the capital Damascus as well as two locations near the city of Homs, came following a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

