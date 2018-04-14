Russian top brass names Syrian air defense complexes that thwarted attack

The missile strike carried out by the US, Britain and France has been thwarted by Syria’s S-125, S-200, Buk and Kvadrat air defense systems manufactured in the USSR, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday, Reuters reports.

"Syrian air defense systems S-125, S-200, Buk and Kvadrat were involved in the operation to thwart the missile strike. These air defense systems were manufactured in the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago," the ministry said.

The US, the UK and France have fired more than 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles at military and civilian targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.