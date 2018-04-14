Azerbaijani MP to join OSCE PA Bureau meeting

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani MP, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Azay Guliyev will leave for Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 14 to attend the OSCE PA Bureau meeting, the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend on April 14.

The meeting participants will consider and exchange views on topics and draft documents to be discussed at the 27th Annual Session of OSCE PA in Berlin on July 7-11, reports on the OSCE PA activities, reports by election observation missions, and events to be held.

Guliyev will voice his position on the issues to be discussed at the meeting.

The visit will end on April 17.