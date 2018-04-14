Iranian supreme leader lashes out at US, allies over Syrian strike

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has termed the recent air strikes conducted by the Westerners on Syria as a “crime”.

“This early morning’s attack is a crime. I clearly state that the presidents of the US, France and the prime minister of the UK are criminals and they have committed a crime,” state media reported the Iranian leader as saying at a gathering of a group of ambassadors of Islamic countries to Tehran and Iranian authorities on Saturday morning.

“They carried out similar crimes when they were in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in the past years, but they made no gains,” he added.

The US, UK and France struck multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The strikes, which hit the capital Damascus as well as two locations near the city of Homs, came following a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

In the meantime, Iran’s Foreign Ministry through a statement has condemned the US-led attacks on Syria, saying Washington and its allies would bear responsibility for the consequences in the region and beyond.

