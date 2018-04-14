Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

2018-04-14 11:39 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14
By Azad Hasanli - Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.2345 manats or 0. 58 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,276.3956 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 2
|
2260.337
|
April 9
|
2265.148
|
April 3
|
2275.416
|
April 10
|
2267.7065
|
April 4
|
2270.061
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 5
|
2258.501
|
April 12
|
2294.3455
|
April 6
|
2257.855
|
April 13
|
2278.3825
|
Average weekly
|
2264.434
|
Average weekly
|
2276.3956
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1846 manats or 0.66 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.0715 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 2
|
27.931
|
April 9
|
27.915
|
April 3
|
28.1628
|
April 10
|
27.9914
|
April 4
|
27.9679
|
April 11
|
-
|
April 5
|
27.625
|
April 12
|
28.28
|
April 6
|
27.795
|
April 13
|
28.0996
|
Average weekly
|
27.89634
|
Average weekly
|
28.0715
