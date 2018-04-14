Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

2018-04-14 11:39

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.2345 manats or 0. 58 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,276.3956 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold April 2 2260.337 April 9 2265.148 April 3 2275.416 April 10 2267.7065 April 4 2270.061 April 11 - April 5 2258.501 April 12 2294.3455 April 6 2257.855 April 13 2278.3825 Average weekly 2264.434 Average weekly 2276.3956

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1846 manats or 0.66 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.0715 manats.