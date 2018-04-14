AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

2018-04-14 11:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.2345 manats or 0. 58 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,276.3956 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 2

2260.337

April 9

2265.148

April 3

2275.416

April 10

2267.7065

April 4

2270.061

April 11

-

April 5

2258.501

April 12

2294.3455

April 6

2257.855

April 13

2278.3825

Average weekly

2264.434

Average weekly

2276.3956

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1846 manats or 0.66 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.0715 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 2

27.931

April 9

27.915

April 3

28.1628

April 10

27.9914

April 4

27.9679

April 11

-

April 5

27.625

April 12

28.28

April 6

27.795

April 13

28.0996

Average weekly

27.89634

Average weekly

28.0715

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Saytdakı materialların istifadəsi zamanı istinad edilməsi vacibdir. Məlumat internet səhifələrində istifadə edildikdə hiperlink vasitəsi ilə istinad mütləqdir.
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.

ILK-10 Azeri Website Directory