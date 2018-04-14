Chemical weapons attack in Douma didn't go unanswered: Turkish presidential spokesman

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma did not go unanswered, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said.

He said the air strikes against Syria are aimed at ending the military conflict in the country, Turkish media reported on April 14.

Previously, the Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomed the US air strikes on Syria.

The US, UK and France struck multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The strikes, which hit the capital Damascus as well as two locations near the city of Homs, came following a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.