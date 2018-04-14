Turkey informed about military operation in Syria: ruling party

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey was informed about the military operation in Syria, said Mahir Unal, spokesman and deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party, Turkish media reported on April 14.

He said the national interests are supreme for Turkey. Unal further said that Turkey stands for the territorial integrity of Syria.

The US, UK and France struck multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

The strikes, which hit the capital Damascus as well as two locations near the city of Homs, came following a suspected chemical attack on the Syrian town of Douma last week.

In a briefing at the Pentagon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford, along with British and French counterparts, announced that three targets in Syria were "struck and destroyed", all of which were specifically associated with Syria's chemical weapons program.