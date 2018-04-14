US, its allies fire over 100 missiles against Syria — Russian Defense Ministry

The US, the UK and France have fired more than 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles at military and civilian targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday, TASS reports.

"Over 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles have been fired at military and civilian targets in Syria by US, British and French planes and ships," the ministry said.

The missile strikes against Syria’s military and civilian infrastructures were carried out by US planes and naval ships in cooperation with British and French air forces between 03:42 and 05:10 Moscow time on Saturday.

The United States, Britain and France said the strikes were in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma.