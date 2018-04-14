Video from concert on occasion of Ilham Aliyev's victory in presidential election

2018-04-14 12:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

Trend:

A grand concert was organized in the park of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on April 12 on occasion of the convincing victory of Ilham Aliyev in the presidential election held in Azerbaijan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members took part in the event.

Baku Media Center, which filmed the grand concert, has prepared a video featuring the best moments of the festival.

Trend presents the video:

