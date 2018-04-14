Turkey-Russia-Iran union under threat

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey, Russia and Iran have great merits in resolution of crisis in Syria. Just thanks to close contacts among Ankara, Moscow and Tehran, division of Syria as a country was prevented. However, despite this, the allies still had disagreements on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad 's participation in the further political life of Syria.

Almost all countries announced that the West should be blamed for the tragic events in Syria.

Only a week ago, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said that such terrorist organizations as the "Islamic State" (IS), PKK, PYD and YPG are managed from one center and are a "product" of the West.

Following this, Turkey's Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli made a statement addressed to France, saying that deployment of a military contingent in Syria's Manbij would be assessed as occupation.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford announced on April 14 that the US, UK and France struck multiple government targets in Syria in an early morning operation targeting alleged chemical weapons sites.

In a briefing at the Pentagon, Dunford, along with British and French counterparts, announced that three targets in Syria were "struck and destroyed", all of which were specifically associated with Syria's chemical weapons program.

Reportedly, the first target was a scientific research center in the greater Damascus area. The military facility was a center for research, development, production and testing of chemical and biological agents, the general said. The second target was a chemical weapons storage facility west of Homs.

“We assess this was the primary location of Syrian sarin and precursor production equipment,” Dunford said. “The third target … contained both a chemical weapons storage facility and an important command post.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned the recent air strikes by the US and its allies on Syria, warning against its consequences.

“The attack is a clear violation of the international law and regulations and it violates the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Syria,” the statement by the foreign ministry of Iran read.

Unlike Iran, Russia has not made any official statement regarding the military operation against Syria.