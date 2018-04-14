Day 3 of European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

2018-04-14 12:57 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Today is the third day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku April 14.

The qualifying trampoline event among seniors and juniors, the finals among men's and women's teams in double mini-trampoline event and tumbling event among seniors, as well as semifinals in trampoline event among seniors and juniors will be held today.

Today Azerbaijan will be represented by Ilya Grishunin, Ruslan Aghamirov, Veronika Zemlyanaya, Svetlana Makshtarova and Seljan Magsudova.

More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.