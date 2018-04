Saudi Arabia’s Flynas launches flights to Tbilisi from June

Saudi Arabia’s budget airline Flynas is entering Georgia, offering cheap flights from three Saudi Arabian cities to Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi from June 1, Agenda reports.

Flynas will perform flights from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah to Tbilisi with an Airbus A320.

The schedule of Flynas flights is the following:

Dammam-Tbilisi- Dammam flights will be launched on June 1 and will be performed three times a week (on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays);