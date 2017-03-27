Erdogan criticizes Swiss government over PKK rally

2017-03-27 01:03 | www.trend.az | 1

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday slammed again the Swiss government over a mass meeting of the members and sympathizers of the PKK terrorist group in capital Bern, Anadolu reported.

Some 250 PKK members and supporters took part in a rally in front of the Federal Parliament building in the Swiss capital Bern on Saturday. In the meeting, a banner read "Kill Erdogan", picturing him with a gun pointed at his head.

"It is very interesting indeed that this terrorist organization is taking to the streets hand in hand with their leftist parties," Erdogan said during an opening ceremony in Istanbul's Gaziosmanpasa district.

The president was referring to the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland (SP) and The Swiss Green Party which supported the meeting, which saw no police intervention despite the banner calling for Erdogan's death.

The rally was also attended by supporters of the far-left terrorist group DHKP-C, and YPG, the armed wing of PYD, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

"Where is this place? Switzerland. Where is this place? The Netherlands. Where is this place? Belgium. Where is this place? Germany," Erdogan said in reference to the EU countries allowing public demonstrations of the PKK.

"When we say this, they get upset. Don't. What goes around comes around," Erdogan added.

The president said Turkey did not harbor any hostile feelings for any country or society, and just wanted to establish "the best" relations with everyone.

"I have a message for our neighbors, and in particular the European countries, U.S. and Russia. We are not enemies with anyone. Quite the contrary, we would like to establish the best possible political, economic and social relations with each country and society," he said.