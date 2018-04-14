MP: Attempts to cast shadow on transparent election in Azerbaijan doomed to failure

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

Trend:

Azerbaijanis once again demonstrated their political will and elected Ilham Aliyev as president in transparent and democratic election on April 11, Azerbaijani MP Sadagat Valiyeva told Trend April 14.

“But it is obvious that anti-Azerbaijan circles were greatly concerned over high voter turnout,” Valiyeva, who is also chairperson of the Nizami district branch of the New Azerbaijan Party, said.

“Those circles were also concerned that the election was organized at a high level and no violations of the law were observed on the voting day,” she added. “Remaining true to their traditions, the observation missions of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe published prejudiced and slanderous reports.”

The MP said that the prejudiced reports of the OSCE PA, OSCE/ODIHR and PACE observation missions testify to obvious disrespect to Azerbaijani voters.

The MP added that members of the OSCE PA, OSCE/ODIHR and PACE observation missions held meetings at the headquarters of certain political parties, attended presidential candidate campaigns during the pre-election period.

"The biased reports of the OSCE PA, OSCE/ODIHR and PACE observation missions are a shady action taken against the unity between people and authorities in Azerbaijan," Valiyeva said.

She added that attempts to cast a shadow over transparent and democratic election are doomed to failure.

Valiyeva expressed hope that the OSCE PA, OSCE/ODIHR and PACE observation missions will reconsider their reports and deliver fair and objective final reports.

"First of all, OSCE PA, OSCE/ODIHR and PACE must respect the democratic values ​​promoted by them and appreciate the activity of Azerbaijan," she added.

