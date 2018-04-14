Founder and executive chairman of WEF congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

April 14

The founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Professor Klaus Schwab has congratulated Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

‘I congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as president of Azerbaijan. I sincerely wish you success on the path of reforms chosen in the past years and in continuing the agenda for diversification of export. I take great pleasure in inviting you to the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum to be held on January 22-25, 2019 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. The annual meeting held in January this year once again demonstrated that there is more need than before in a multilateral meeting forming the global agenda in the beginning of the year,” said the congratulatory letter.

“Given Azerbaijan’s growing important role as a transit hub between China and Europe, alongside with the continuing efforts to strengthen Europe’s energy security through the Southern Gas Corridor, your participation in the event will increase your country’s contribution to the regional and international cooperation. On behalf of 3,000 heads of governments, businesses and civil societies, who will take part in the meeting, I look forward to your active participation in the event.”

