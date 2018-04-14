Belarus coach: Great conditions created at European Championships in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Coach of the Belarus women's team Natalia Lebedeva has hailed the National Gymnastics Arena, which hosts the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku, and conditions created there.

"In Baku, we feel support of the friendly Azerbaijani people. We really like the hall, atmosphere and service here. We feel comfortable in the National Gymnastics Arena," she told Trend on April 14, following performance of her gymnasts.

"I have been in many venues. However, here, in Baku, we feel very comfortable and conditions created here are great. Thank you!" added Lebedeva.

Speaking about results of gymnasts representing Belarus, she said the main part of the Championships is ahead.

"They are great, but the main competitions are ahead. And we are very happy that we already have a license to Youth Olympics," the coach added.

As for Azerbaijani gymnasts, Lebedeva stressed that talented young people are growing up. "One can see promising athletes, who have the future, and coaches understand this," she said.