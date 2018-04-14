Swedish gymnasts: Baku leaves only nice impress

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Baku leaves only nice impressions, Swedish gymnasts Sofia Redman and Linnea Larsson told Trend April 14.

"We are pleased with our performance in the synchronized competitions," the gymnasts said.

The gymnasts also stressed that the competitions have been organized at a high level.

"We have been participating in European Championships for the first time,” the gymnasts said. “We were in the Old City (Icherisheher), it is very beautiful. We liked ancient buildings and towers."