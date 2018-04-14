Iran government deposits at central bank decrease

Iranian Central Bank’s assets increased by 13.9 percent year-on-year to 6,081 trillion rials (Each USD made 37,700 rials at the time) by Feb. 20, 2018.

The overall assets of the CBI witnessed an increase by 20.2 percent compared to the beginning of last fiscal year (March 20, 2017).

According to a report released by the CBI, the government’s deposits (including state-run companies) in the Central Bank decreased by 3.6 percent and stood at 397.7 trillion rials by Feb. 20.

The government deposits stood at 359.3 trillion rials (2.8 percent fall), meanwhile the deposits of state-owned companies stood at 38.4 trillion rials (10.1 percent less year-on-year)

By Feb. 20, the value of Iranian banks and financial institutions deposits in the CBI amounted to 1,566.5 trillion rials, 20.7 percent more year-on-year.