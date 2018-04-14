US strikes cripple Syria's chemical weapons ability: Pentagon

The Pentagon said on Saturday that US strikes in Syria overnight had successfully hit every target and were aimed to deliver an unambiguous signal to the Syrian government and deter the future use of chemical weapons, Reuters reported.

The strikes significantly crippled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s ability to produce chemical weapons, officials told reporters at a briefing, and the Pentagon was not aware of any civilian casualties resulting from the strikes.

Lieutenant General Kenneth F. McKenzie said the strikes were precise, overwhelming and effective.

Though some of Syria’s chemical weapons infrastructure was still left, “I think we’ve dealt them a severe blow,” McKenzie said, adding it would set the program back for years.