Georgi Parvanov: Bulgarian-Azerbaijani relations steadily developing for benefit of two countries’ peoples

2018-04-14 18:36 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

Trend:

Former President of the Republic of Bulgaria Georgi Parvanov has congratulated Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear Mr. President, please accept my cordial congratulations on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Your most impressive victory is an evidence of the very high level of trust you enjoy among the people of Azerbaijan. It is an assessment of what you have accomplished over the last years to improve the lives of ordinary people, to promote the prestige of Azerbaijan in the region and internationally. I am confident that during your new mandate you will continue your energetic and tireless work for the development and prosperity of your country. I am also sure that your rich political experience will be instrumental in promoting the national image of your country globally and as a leader in the Black Sea region.

The relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan have been steadily developing for the benefit of both our peoples. I am proud that you and I succeeded in laying the foundations for a strong cooperation, to give an impetus for this cooperation not only in the sphere of economy but also in the cultural and spiritual areas. In this respect, I highly appreciate your personal contribution and commitment to strengthening the friendly relations between our peoples. On my behalf, I confirm my commitment to do my best to promote the development of our bilateral relations. It is because I believe that our common efforts will result in a new, higher dynamics of our relations.

It gives me great pleasure to recall all our meetings with you during which I have always been impressed by your intellect, common sense and diplomatic skills. However, the most important thing for me is that you have always strived for consensus in settling complex political issues. I am confident that the search for consensus, respect towards the interests of your counterparts, protection of national interests will be at the forefront of your activities during your new mandate.

As I look forward to our future meetings, I take this opportunity to wish you health and success in your highly responsible work.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest esteem.”

