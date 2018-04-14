Winners in Day 3 of trampoline competitions at European Championships in Baku awarded (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted a ceremony to award the winners and prize-winners in men and women senior double mini-trampoline team competitions and tumbling team competitions at the European Championships.

In women’s tumbling team competitions, the gold medal was grabbed by UK gymnasts. Second place went to Russia and the French team grabbed bronze medal. In men’s tumbling team competitions the gymnasts from Russia were victorious. Silver medal was won by the UK team, while the third place went to the team from Denmark.