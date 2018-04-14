Thousands of Hungarians protest in Budapest against Orban landslide

Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest on Saturday against what organizers said was an unfair election system that gave Prime Minister Viktor Orban another landslide victory at the polls after a “hate campaign” against immigrants, Reuters reported.

Orban won a third straight term in power in Sunday elections after his anti-immigration campaign message secured a strong majority for his ruling Fidesz party in parliament, granting him two-thirds of seats based on preliminary results.

In a Facebook post before the rally, organizers called for a recount of ballots, a free media, a new election law, as well as more efficient co-operation among opposition parties instead of the bickering seen in the run-up to the vote.

Fidesz received 49 percent of national party list votes and its candidates won 91 of 106 single-member constituencies, most of them in rural areas, while leftist opposition candidates carried two-thirds of the voting districts in Budapest.

There was a similar split between ages, with support for Orban’s Fidesz at 37 percent among voters below 30, rising gradually to 46 percent among those older than 50, according to a survey by think tank Median published earlier this week.