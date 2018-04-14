Farid Gayibov: UEG to work diligently on developing gymnastics in European countries (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

The European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) will work diligently on developing and popularizing gymnastics in all member countries, Farid Gayibov, UEG president, told Trend on April 14.

He also spoke about the organization and innovations of the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

"This is the first continental championship during my presidency of the UEG and it is taking place in Baku. That’s why I seem to have a double responsibility. I want the competitions to go well. The championship is organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, and you know that it always stands out by its way of holding tournaments and innovations,” said Gayibov.

He noted that one of the goals of UEG is the greater development of trampoline, since only 25 of 50 UEG members participate in the European Championship.

"Although this is a completely new kind of sport, there are no problems with the audience, people come and root for the teams. I would like to note that more than 200 tickets were sold to foreigners. This is a kind of sports tourism, mostly developed in football, but it is good that also in gymnastics. UEG honorary president Georges Guelzec, presidents of the French, Portuguese and Latvian federations came to the championship. There are many fans coming from Russia, as well as Western Europe. There is a great interest from foreign media." It's pleasant that the championship is popular, "Gayibov said.

He noted that it is more important to present gymnastics more actively on television.