UEG to have bright future under Farid Gayibov’s presidency - Portuguese Gymnastics Federation's president (Exclusive)

2018-04-14 22:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

There is a bright future ahead of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) under the presidency of Farid Gayibov, President of the Portuguese Gymnastics Federation Joao Paulo, who was watching the XXVI European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku, told Trend April 14.

"I've known Farid for several years and I really like him. He is a very focused person and does much for the gymnasts, and not only for Azerbaijani gymnasts. I believe that his four-year presidency will be very successful. He has many new interesting ideas, and he has already begun to put some of them into practice. We must wait for the results, but right now I can say that a bright future is awaiting the UEG under Gayibov’s presidency ", Paulo said.

Touching upon the work of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Paulo said that it can be considered as the most active federation in the world.