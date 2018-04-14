President of French Gymnastics Federation: European Championships in Baku organized wonderfully (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku has been organized just wonderfully, James Blateau, President of the French Gymnastics Federation, told Trend April 14.

"These are really well organized competitions that take place in such a large sports palace. Everything is very well organized and coordinated. It is evident that the organizers did everything to hold the championship at such a high level. As for cooperation with Azerbaijan's Gymnastics Federation (AGF), we are well acquainted with the president and many others, we are friends. We are very pleased with our cooperation in general and also in the framework of these competitions", he said.

Blateau noted that during this visit he finally had an opportunity to view Baku. "I have already been to Baku, but had no chance to view the city. This morning I finally walked around the city. I was very impressed by both the historical part in the old city and the modern architecture of Baku", he added.