US strike on Syria violation of int'l rules: Iran defense minister

2018-04-14 23:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Iran's defense minister said on Saturday that the US-led strike on Syria is a violation of international rules and regulations, according IRNA.

The US, France, and UK's criminal action in attacking Syria is violation of international rules and principles of humanity, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said in a phone conversation with the Syrian Defense Minister General Ali Abdullah Ayyoub.

The Iranian top general referred to failure of US-led attack and said that the missiles cannot break the axis of resistance or the Syrian government's will to return peace and security to Syria.

He stressed Iran's support for the Syrian nation and expressed hope for return of peace to the country in the wake of the terrorists' recent defeats in East Ghouta.

The Syrian defense minister, for his part, said that such criminal attacks will not weaken the Syrian nation's will to eliminate terrorists in the country.

He invited the Iranian defense minister to visit the country's liberated areas.

The US together with its allies, the UK and France targeted the Syrian capital city of Damascus early Saturday.

The US attack on a military base in Homs, western Syria injured 3 civilians, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) earlier reported.

