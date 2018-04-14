Finalists announced at European Championships trampoline competitions in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

Trend:

Finalists of trampoline competitions among men held as part of the XXVI European Championships at the National Arena of Gymnastics in Baku have been announced.

As a result of the semi-finals, the French gymnasts Allan Morante and Sebastian Martini, Russia’s Dmitry Ushakov and Mikhail Melnik, Belarusian athlete Mikita Lyinykh, the representative of Portugal Diogo Ganchinho, Kyrylo Sonn from Germany and Poland’s Artur Zakrzewski reached the finals.

Azerbaijani gymnast Ilya Grishunin scored 58,620 points in the semifinals and, finishing ninth, became the first reservist in the finals. Grishunin will be able to take part in the final if someone from the first eight athletes does not participate in the competition.