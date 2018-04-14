AZ EN RU TR
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals in synchronized trampoline at European Championship

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts Sviatlana Makshtarova and Veronika Zemlianaia reached the finals in synchronized trampoline competitions held as part of the XXVI European Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

As a result of the qualification, the Azerbaijani gymnasts scored 84,450 points and took the third place.

Couples from Belarus, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Portugal, Georgia, France and Bulgaria also reached the finals.

