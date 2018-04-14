Semi-finals in women’s trampoline competitions wrap up in Baku

Finalists of trampoline competitions among women held as part of the XXVI European Championships at the National Arena of Gymnastics in Baku have been announced.

As a result of the semi-finals, Yana Pavlova and Irina Kundius (both Russia), Hanna Hancharova (Belarus), Katherine Driscoll (Great Britain), Ana Rente and Beatriz Martins (both Portugal), Natalia Moskvina (Ukraine) and Romee Pol (Netherlands) were qualified to the finals.

Today was the third day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.