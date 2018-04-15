Syrian army declares victory in Eastern Ghouta

Syrian army command has announced that Eastern Ghouta is now free of militants, state media reported. According to the SANA news agency, the Syrian army is determined to eradicate terrorism in Syria, regardless of what power backs the terrorism, in order to restore security and stability in the country, Sputnik reports.

"All the terrorists have left Douma city, their last bastion in eastern Ghouta," the army statement said.

At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 21,000 people, including militants and their family members, have been evacuated from Eastern Ghouta.

Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, head of Russia's Reconciliation Center for Syria, said that 3,976 militants left Douma by bus on Friday. He added that at least 67,680 have left the embattled Damascus suburb.