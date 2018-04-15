Germany to use all means to resolve issue of Syria's chemical üeapons

Germany will use all means, all diplomatic ways to resolve the issue of controlled destruction of the chemical weapons allegedly remaining in Syria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday, Sputnik reported.

"The events in Duma showed how necessary for the United Nations and the OPCW [the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] to conduct the controlled destruction of the chemical weapons remaining in Syria. The federal government will use all means, all available diplomatic ways to move this process forward," Maas told reporters in Berlin.

The Western states have accused forces of President Bashar Assad of an attack with the use of chemicals in the Syrian town of Duma. The Syrian leadership, in its turn, denied any involvement in the attack, and invited the experts from the OPCW to investigate into the reports.

Earlier on Saturday, the OPCW press service said that the organization's mission had arrived in Damascus. A Syrian government source told Russian reporters that OPCW experts were planning to start their activities in the Syrian area of Eastern Ghouta, where a chemical attack allegedly took place, on Sunday.