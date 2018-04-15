Kazakhstan warns of further military de-escalation in Syria

Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Kairat Umarov made a statement at today's Security Council meeting convened following reports of air strikes in Syria conducted by the United States, France and the United Kingdom, Kazinform reports.

In his statement, Mr. Umarov stressed that Kazakhstan expresses its serious concern about the sharp escalation of the situation around Syria.

He said, "We call on all parties to prevent the further military escalation and take effective steps aimed at restoring confidence, establishing peace and ensuring security in the long suffering land of Syria on the basis of the UN Charter and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. Every time when we observe the increasing tensions in this chamber, we call to act responsibly in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. Who else if not the Council Members should show to the world an example of compliance to the principles and provisions of the Charter?"

Kazakhstan, according to him, is preaching others to strictly follow the international law and order.

Umarov said that sadly yesterday we witnessed a different example. "Whatever action taken under whatever good pretext can't and will not justify the military use of force. Violence against violence will never bring peace and stability. Kazakhstan's position has always been and continues to be that military action is the last resort to be applied only in cases approved by the UN Security Council," the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations noted.

Mr. Umarov went on by adding that Kazakhstan is confident it is high time for serious negotiations. "The time has come for Syrian talks encouraging the United States and the Russian Federation given their standing as the co-chairs of the International Syria Support Group and their respective influence on the parties to move actively in the direction of finding a middle ground and political settlement of the conflict in Syria. The UN has a vital role in convening those negotiations and helping the parties resolve their disputes," he said.

He added, "Humanity hope that the 21st century would herald a new era of global cooperation. This, however, may turn out to be a mirage. Our world is once again in danger and the risks cannot be underestimated. The threat is a deadly war on a global scale. Our planet is now on the verge of the new Cold War which could have devastating consequences for all humankind. This is exact quote from the Manifesto of my President entitled The World. The 21st century of 31st March 2016. And just yesterday Secretary-General Mr. Antonio Guterres confirmed to us, to our regret, that the Cold War is back with a vengeance."