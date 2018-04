Erdogan holds telephone conversations with Putin and Macron

2018-04-15 06:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with the presidents of Russia and France Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, Turkish media reports.

During the talks, missile strikes of the United States, Britain and France on Syria were discussed.