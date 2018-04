Fire kills 5, injures 4 in east China

Five people were killed and four others injured in an apartment building fire in east China's Jiangsu Province early Sunday, Xinhua reports citing local authorities.

The fire broke out at 0:19 a.m. in an apartment building in Huhe village in the city of Changshu, leaving 130 square meters of floor space in debris, the city government said.

Nine people were sent to hospital, but five died after medical treatment failed. The other four are in stable condition.