UAE voices "deep concern" over escalation in Syria

2018-04-15 09:46 | www.trend.az

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Saturday it is following "with concern" the developments in the Syrian arena and the current escalation, local media reported, Xinhua reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi also "strongly condemns" the use of chemical weapons against civilians, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

An official statement added that the UAE supports all international measures aimed at the elimination and destruction of these internationally prohibited weapons.

It also stressed the need to prevent these weapons from falling into the hands of "armed terrorist organizations in conflict zones."