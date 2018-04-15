Iran state-run firms’ debts to banking system fall versus government debts

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:

The latest data released by Central Bank of Iran (CBI) indicates that the Iranian government’s debt to the country’s banking system was on the rise, meanwhile the debts of the state-run companies have registered decrease in recent months.

According to the CBI the debts of the Iranian government and state-run companies to the country’s banking system reached 2,588.7 trillion rials (Each USD made 37,700 rials at the time) by Feb. 20.

The figure, which includes debts of the government and state-run companies to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) as well, is 23.2 percent more than in the same period of last year.

Debt has increased by 17.8 percent in comparison with the beginning of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017) which had the figure at 2,197.5 trillion rials.

That figure was 1,738.6 trillion rials and 1,683.4 trillion rials in the preceding fiscal years (March 2016 and March 2015 respectively).