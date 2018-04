Meeting of Azerbaijan’s CEC on results of presidential election kicks off

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on the results of presidential election, held on April 11 in the country, has kicked off.

Under the Electoral Code, the CEC will make a decision on submitting the protocol on the results of the election together with relevant documents to the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan.

