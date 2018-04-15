CEC chairman: Presidential election held in line with law in Azerbaijan

2018-04-15 11:28 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The candidates participating in the presidential election have phoned and thanked for the organization of the election, said Mazahir Pahanov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), at the Commission’s meeting in Baku on April 15.

This election is one of the most successful pages in the life of Azerbaijan, he noted.

The election was held in line with the requirements of the law, added Panahov.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news