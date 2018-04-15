Turkish coach: Azerbaijan ahead of whole Europe in organizing big gymnastics competitions

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan is ahead of the whole Europe in organizing big competitions, coach of the Turkish national team on trampoline gymnastics, Sukru Alp Ari told Trend.

He noted that the Turkish athletes had serious preparations before the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

“We are represented by two gymnasts in individual exercises and one pair competes in synchronized trampoline competition, and we want to compete for medals,” added the coach.