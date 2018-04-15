Final results: Ilham Aliyev garners 86.02 percent of votes

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has today summed up the presidential election held on April 11.

Under the requirements of the Electoral Code, CEC has made a decision on submitting a protocol on the results of the election along with other relevant documents to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the election results, the incumbent president and Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev garnered 86.02 percent of votes.

Story still developing