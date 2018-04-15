Turkmenistan preparing for opening ceremony of int’l sea port

2018-04-15

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The opening of a new international sea port in the Caspian coast of Turkmenbashi is scheduled for May 2, 2018, the Turkmen government said in a message.

This issue was discussed at the Turkmen government’s meeting. The composition of the organizational commission has been approved and the program of the event has been prepared.

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the government’s meeting that the country, which is located at an important crossroads of regional and continental transport routes, strives to realize the potential for the common good in this sphere, to make a significant contribution to the formation of a modern multimodal transit-transport and logistics infrastructure and to the revival of the Great Silk Road in a new quality.