UK’s Paddock wins gold medal of European Championship in Baku

2018-04-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

Trend:

The last day of the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling wrapped up at National Gymnastics Arena of Baku on April 15.

According to the final results, UK’s gymnast, Jaydon Paddock ranked first, Portugal’s Diogo Vilela won the silver medal and Russia’s Arseniy Stepanyan won the bronze medal.