Azerbaijani athlete ranks fifth in European Championship in Baku

2018-04-15 13:30 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Seljan Magsudova ranked fifth in juniors’ double mini-trampoline competitions held as part of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 15.

Magsudova scored 63,900 points in the finals.

Spain’s Melania Rogriguez won the gold medal, Russia’s Aleksandra Bonartseva won the silver medal and Portugal’s Sara Guido ranked third.