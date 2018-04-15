Belarusian juniors grab gold medal in synchronized trampoline championship in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Juniors’ Synchronized Trampoline competitions held as part of the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling wrapped up at the National Gymnastics Arena of Baku on April 15.

Belarusian gymnasts Sebastian Stankevich and Andrey Bulov won the gold medal, Portugal’s Goncalo Martins and Ruben Tavares ranked second, Michael Abrahams and Luke Swinkels of the Netherlands won the bronze medal.