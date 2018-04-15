Awards presented to winners of 26th European gymnastics championship in Baku

2018-04-15

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The ceremony of awarding the winners in tumbling and synchronized trampoline competitions among men, as well as in double mini-trampoline among girls was held as part of the 26th European Championships in Baku on April 15.

The awards were presented to the athletes by members of Technical Committee of the European Union of Gymnastic (UEG) – Mariela Stoycheva, Konrad Bojakowski, Babette van Wetering and Irina Karavaeva, UEG Executive Director Lisa Wortman, UEG Sports Coordinator Linda Davila, and managers of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) – Sara Zeynalova, Farid Mammadzade and Viktoria Abysheva.