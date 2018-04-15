Azerbaijani athletes win silver medal of European Championship in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s gymnasts, Svetlana Makshtareva and Veronica Zemlanaya, won the silver medal of in synchronized trampoline competitions as part of the 26th European Championship in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku April 15.

The athletes scored 47,000 points.

Belarusian gymnasts, Anna Goncharova and Marina Makarinskaya, won the gold medal, and Ukraine’s Svetlana Malkova and Natalya Moskvina ranked third.